Hobart hockey team clinches third-straight national championship with thrilling overtime win over Utica

GENEVA, N.Y. – Hobart College’s hockey team clinched its third consecutive national championship with a thrilling overtime victory against Utica on March 30. News10NBC caught up with the Statesmen on Monday to discuss their remarkable achievement.

Hobart culminated a 2-1 victory over the Pioneers. The decisive moment came when junior Khalil Fontana scored an incredible sudden-death goal, a moment that Fontana, Head Coach Mark Taylor or really anyone can believe went in.

“There’s no goal that I’ve had in my career or in my life so far that’s topped that,” Fontana said. “And I don’t think anything really ever will.”

Head Coach Mark Taylor expressed his pride in the team’s performance during the game and for Fontana’s game winning goal.

“It was just such a relief,” Taylor said.

He said as a coach, he tried to remain calm and not show his excitement at the time in order to be able to still make the right decisions.

Along with Taylor, Junior Goalie Damon Beaver also recalls the moment, saying he remembers seeing the puck go in and immediately skated over to the rest of his teammates.

“We were all just like blacked out, doing crazy things,” Beaver said.

Hobart completed a 29-1-1 season and maintained their position as the number one scoring team in Division III hockey since Dec. 2023.

