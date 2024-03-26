Hobart Men’s Hockey repeats as National Champs after win over Trinity

Top-seed Hobart Men’s Hockey repeated as Division III national champions on Saturday afternoon following a 2-0 win over 3-seed Trinity.

The Statemen, who finished the year (28-2-1) overall, become the first team to win consecutive championships since St. Norbert in 2012.

Hobart’s Championship was also it’s fourteenth straight win overall, tying the longest winning streak in program history (a mark they set last season). Thirteen of their wins on the season were shutouts, which matched a DIII record.