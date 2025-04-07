Hobart reflects on third-consecutive NCAA title

GENEVA, N.Y. – The Hobart Statesmen hockey team recently celebrated their third consecutive NCAA Division III title with a dramatic overtime victory, wrapping up a journey built on small moments.

Last Thursday, the Hobart Statesmen wrapped up their season by helping the Geneva Recreation Complex transition from hockey season to spring by rolling out turf.

“You start playing hockey, you start going to the rink at six in the morning and you’re six years old,” Taylor said. “In order for hockey to survive, it takes community involvement.”

Goalie Damon Beavers highlighted the significance of these small actions in building team unity.

“Keeps us together as a team, too, like all this, all these little things they add up,” Beaver said.

Taylor has led the team for 24 seasons, transforming the program into a dynasty. Before Taylor’s leadership began in 2000, Hobart had little to celebrate. The team won its first conference title in 2004 and reached the Frozen Four for the first time two years later.

“He’s expecting us to give everything that we got,” Kahlil Fontana, who scored the game-winner in last week’s title game, said. “When you have a coach that’s leading by example that way, it’s just going to fall through and trickle through to the team.”

The team’s success has been built on belief in each other and small victories that have led to big moments.

“Every guy just really believed in each other,” Fontana said.

Beaver recalled the excitement of seeing Fontana’s game-winning goal.

“I remember him getting it and then it just like I saw it go in and then I just skated,” Beaver said.

The Statesmen’s achievements have culminated in three straight national championships.

“There is never a disbelief in this group,” Fontana said. “I think that’s what makes this group so special.”

So rolling out turf may be small.

“It’s 30, 45 minutes out of our day,” Taylor said. “So, we don’t want to pat ourselves on the back too much.”

Taylor reflected on the significance of small moments in the team’s journey.

“A lot of this is about moments and pieces,” Taylor said. “You’ll get some pieces, you’ll get a trophy, you’ll get a ring, and you’ll get all that stuff. But it’ll be those moments that you have together.”

Hobart’s run has been historic, but it’s the small things that really count.

