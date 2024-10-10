Hockey returns as Amerks face off against Belleville Senators in home opener Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks play their home opener Friday at the Blue Cross Arena against the Belleville Senators.

Before the 7:05 p.m. puck drop, the annual “ROC the Block” party will be held on Broad Street starting at 4 p.m. Fans can enjoy a bounce house, giveaways, a DJ, and of course, food and drinks.

On Fridays, fans can look forward to a “pregame happy hour” for those 21 and older. During the happy hour, 12 oz canned beers are only $3 the hour before puck drop.

