Honeoye boy’s basketball playing off crowd support in State tourney run

HONEOYE, N.Y. (WHEC) – They might be called the Bulldogs, but Honeoye are like a bunch of Honey Bees. Buzzing around the court on both ends – to the tune of 24 straight wins.

“Our only loss of the season was the first game and I think that set the tone for everything,” said senior Owen Cuba. “We went into it overconfident. Didn’t really know what we were getting. We came out of it, we started picking up in practice, picking up in every game after that, just been on an up climb, going up ever since.”

The rise to the top of Class C has been nothing short of historic. It’s Honeoye boy’s basketball’s first States Final Four since 1985… and this time they’re hoping the 40 year drought turns into a banner to show for it.

“Try to help these guys, I wanted to win them their first Sectionals title and just contribute to the team even if it’s not scoring just playing defense and rebounding,” said sophomore star Landon Washburn.

The strategy for this Honeoye team is simple – score a lot of points and defend. Washburn handles most of the points scoring – 25.9 points per game and nearly 8 boards per contest. But they also have a secret beyond the court that plays to their advantage.

“When we were watching the game before us, I was talking to Owen Reynolds, because we had Wayne before us and they’re an A school and he’s like our student section won’t be this big,” Cuba said. “Come out and it’s like double the size, triple the size, so it speaks for itself really.”

“It’s so nice to look up in the stands and see all these people that want you to succeed and it makes it a lot easier for sure,” said Reynolds.

We’ll see if the Honeoye boy’s basketball faithful makes the two hour trip to Binghamton to root them, because the 6th man might be the secret to the Bulldogs winning it all.

“They make every game feel like a home game which plays to our advantage the whole game,” said Washburn.

Tip off is Friday at 3:45 p.m. against Moravia.

