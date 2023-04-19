“I’m getting older. I can’t continue to do this.” – Josh Allen approaching offseason in new light

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Now in his sixth season in the NFL, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has done some deep soul searching in the depths of a cave in complete darkness…

Okay, that last part might not be true, but the soul searching part it. Allen’s offseason was a much-needed escape from the emotional distress of the 2022 season.

“It was a lot of rest. A lot of mental recovery. This last season was pretty draining throughout, physically, emotionally, mentally. Just trying to reboot,” said Allen.

The Bills faced as much adversity as any team – perhaps ever had – in the NFL last season. Between a deadly snowstorm in Buffalo and the near-death experience of teammate Damar Hamlin, Josh Allen and the Bills were put through the wringer.

On Apr. 19, 2023, the hope of a new season buds like the spring season in Western New York.

But there will still be the same questions that stick around like a long winter in Buffalo.

When will Josh Allen learn to slide? Is Josh Allen overrated? How will the Bills make it out of this tough AFC?

Scroll through Twitter or spend 10 minutes at a Bills tailgate and you’re bound to hear one of those questions pop up. The fact of the matter is, for how much Josh Allen is absolutely adored in WNY, it’s a fanbase that is chomping at the bit for that Lombardi Trophy. And when the QB is the subject of head-scratching plays, he’s going to hear it.

And Allen isn’t ignoring any of it.

“We need to get over that hump,” said Allen. “I think at this point in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in in football than I am right now.”

How does Allen plan on doing that?

“Finding new ways I can get better. Taking care of myself on the field, whether it’s taking hits, protecting the football, not putting the ball in harm’s way.”

Allen was sacked 33 times last season, more than all about 12 quarterbacks in the NFL. He also threw 14 interceptions. Only Houston Texans’ QB Davis Mills threw more (15).

Of course, some interceptions were worse than others. Some could be blamed on the receivers. Some sacked could be blamed on the offensive linemen. Others can be traced back to poor decision making from Allen.

And Allen is taking blame for the miscues.

“You look at the turnovers that we had. That’s big time on my part. Turned the ball over too many times,” said Allen

That’s great, Josh. Recognition is step number one.

But how do you plan on fixing the issue?

“I’m getting older. I can’t continue to do this,” said Allen. “I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second, and at some point that’s gonna have to switch. When that point is, I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.”

Will it be this year? Is this the year Allen makes drastic changes in his game?

To be honest, it doesn’t sound like it. But it does sound as if Allen seriously recognizes his need to at least start calming things down.

And that’s a recipe for a Josh Allen we’ve never seen before.