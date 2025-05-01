‘Instantly, it was just tears’: Navy brother surprises sister at final college game

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Roberts Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team ended its season on Wednesday, but the day was marked by a heartwarming surprise for one of its players. Shawna Morris, a three-year starter for the Red Hawks, was reunited with her brother AJ, who serves as a master at arms in the Navy.

“It was just honestly the most, the most special thing to know that he was here,” Shawna said. “It was hard for me to go out on the field without crying, because I already had tears in my eyes from before, and it was just such a short time between the national anthem and getting on the field.”

AJ had planned his leave from the Navy five months in advance to surprise Shawna at her final college lacrosse game. “I had this planned out five months in advance. And I put in my leave three months ago,” AJ said.

AJ dressed up as Roberts Wesleyan’s mascot and surprised Shawna as she was introduced pregame.

“When she saw me, it just melted my heart. She started crying, and I just gave her a nice big hug,” AJ said.

Shawna expressed her joy and surprise at seeing her brother. “I was so surprised. I had no clue that was coming. And honestly, instantly, it was just tears,” she said.

Their parents, Jim and Melanie Lesmerises, shared their thoughts on the siblings’ close bond. “They’ve always had a really, really good, close, special bond. And, you know, we’re really lucky that they’ve that they both love each other that way,” Jim said.

“He just always wanted to be with her. He wanted to do what she was doing, and, so it was hard for her, but, she did a really good job as a big sister,” Melanie said.

Despite the team’s loss to Malloy, the day was a memorable one for Shawna and her family. “The two of them being able to be together for it and to end that chapter for her. And he’s starting a whole new one. It’s it’s pretty awesome,” Melanie said.

AJ will remain in the United States to see Shawna graduate later in May before returning to Guam.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.