Irondequoit honors longtime Athletic Director Denny Fries

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit High School gymnasium was renamed in honor of Danny Fries, a man who significantly impacted local athletics.

“It’s a lifetime of fun, you put your heart and soul into it, and the people recognize it. When you get recognized for it, it’s unbelievable,” Fries said.

Fries began his career at West Irondequoit in 1967 and served as the school’s athletic director from 1980 to 2006. He was instrumental in bringing the unified sports program to Monroe County in 2013, providing opportunities for disabled youth to participate in sports.

“And I’ve always tried to get them involved in our regular sports programs and this program, put it all together,” Fries said.

In 2005, Fries initiated a concussion management program, now a staple in sports safety. He was also a strong advocate for girls’ athletics, starting women’s sports at Iroquois Middle School before Title IX.

“I will tell you that back in 1971, I was given a lifetime membership in the PTA because before Title IX, we were starting women’s sports at Iroquois Middle School,” Fries said.

Mike Giruzzi, who worked with Denny for 30 years, praised Fries’ dedication, saying, “He goes at it with passion and vigor, and they always end up being successful.”

Giruzzi added, “I try to, when I’m making decisions, look through the lens of what would Denny do? Quite honestly, because he always is. So thoughtful about making decisions, and he ensures that it’s truly the right decision, whether it’s going to be popular or not.”

Fries officially retired in 2006 but remained active in athletics until 2023. His legacy continues to benefit athletes in Irondequoit and across Section Five.

“It takes something like this to let you know how appreciated you are, it’s humbling, that’s all I can say,” Fries said.

