Irondequoit’s Ryan Heath helps Daemen pull off major upset

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) – Former Irondequoit high basketball star Ryan Heath was part of a big upset in college basketball on Wednesday night.

Heath and Daemen – who play in Division II – upset the Buffalo Bulls in an exhibition. Buffalo plays in the MAC, one of the higher-end mid-major conferences in Division I. Usually, games like this are tune-ups to give D1 teams an extra boost of confidence before the season, and a chance to work on certain parts of their game.

Heath and Daemen had other ideas.

“I don’t really get this moment usually. Last year we played them, I barely played and it was just a great feeling to be out there and win it for our team,” said Heath.

Heath scored 9 points and dished out a team-high 5 assists. He is one of four former Section V players on the Wildcats.