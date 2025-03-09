‘It’s super special’: Amerks’ Devon Levi embraces Rochester while pursuing NHL dreams

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are having an outstanding season in the American Hockey League, and their top goalie, Devon Levi, is enjoying every moment in Rochester while aiming for a return to the NHL. News10NBC’s Ian Mills brings us the story.

The Amerks currently hold the third-best record in the league, and Devon Levi is a key contributor to their success. Levi recently played in the AHL All-Star Classic, and he described it as a thrilling experience. “It was fun. It was fun to play hockey there and be with other great players,” Levi said.

In his last 10 starts, Levi has achieved three shutouts, earning him the title of the league’s top goalie for February. “You know, be able to be consistent in the games that I play,” Levi commented on his performance.

Josh Dunne, a teammate, praised Levi’s dedication: “He absolutely deserved it. I mean, couldn’t be happier for a guy like that. He’s been doing it the right way this whole time.”

Levi is grateful for his time with the Amerks and the support from the Rochester community. “For myself, for my family, my teammates, but also for the fans and for the city. It’s cool representing Rochester, having the jersey on. It’s super special,” Levi expressed.

At just 23, Levi has already had an up-and-down career, transitioning from one of the best college goalies to a promising start with the Buffalo Sabres before spending much of the last two seasons in the AHL. “You have this end goal of being the best in the world and playing in the NHL, but you also need to take care of business here,” Levi stated.

Dunne added, “He just wants to get better and wants to continue to learn. He’s like a student. He’s just so humble when he gets into it where he just keeps working.”

Levi hopes to return to the Sabres and almost certainly will down the line, but right now, he is focused on his current journey in Rochester. “It’s not about the destination. That’s the key to, being able to have success, but more importantly, have fun.

The Amerks return home on Wednesday to face the Charlotte Checkers.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.