Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills – Week 5 preview

LONDON, ENGLAND (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England in a special international game.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Oct. 8

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

Network: NFL Network

What’s at stake?

As Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs mentioned on Friday, this is a business trip for the Buffalo Bills. For Bills Mafia and NFL fans, it’s a different way to experience an NFL game, but for the players, they’re in London for one reason – to win a football game.

Of course, the Bills have done a lot of winning, having won their last three games, all by at least 28 points. In comes a Jacksonville team that’s struggled to start the season, yet shouldn’t be written off at 2-2. Jacksonville is also coming off a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, a game also played in London.

Buffalo wants to stay hot. It’s early, but the Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC. It’s been the story throughout the past few years – don’t let home-field advantage slip away. Getting a win against Jacksonville would be crucial for that reason.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Von Miller

Von Miller is expected to play in his first game since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving 2022. Miller joins a Bills pass rush that’s been all over opposing quarterbacks, tied for the NFL lead in sacks after week 4.

The future Hall of Famer looks to add some extra fuel to the fire as Buffalo tries to extend the winning streak to four games and reach even higher heights.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts (3-1): Bills, 21-17

Mat Mlodzinski (4-0): Bills, 34-24