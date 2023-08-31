Jessica Pegula defeats HFL grad Quinn Gleason in US Open doubles match

QUEENS, N.Y. (WHEC) – Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, is still searching for her first Grand Slam singles title.

Pegula, the third ranked women’s tennis player in the world, is doubles partners with 19-year-old sensation Coco Gauff. The two advanced to the second round after a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Elizabeth Mandlik and Quinn Gleason.

Gleason, who entered the draw as a wildcard, is originally from the Rochester area and played high school tennis at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

This time, it was Pegula coming out on top in the battle of Western New York tennis stars.