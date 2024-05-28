Joe Brady: “This is Josh Allen’s offense.”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Joe Brady might run the Buffalo Bills offense by design, but the offensive coordinator says it still all comes down to Josh Allen.

“At the end of the day this is Josh Allen’s offense,” said Brady, who is heading into his first full season as the team’s OC.

“You’re gonna put together the offense around the guys that you got,” said Brady.

Heading into the 2024 season, there’s a handful of changes. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone. Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Chase Claypool are in. It’s a lot of production to replace, but tons of talent to try and create a new era of a Buffalo Bills offense.

“In this offense, everyone is going to eat,” said Brady.

Of course, Brady’s offense isn’t just centered around the receivers. Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox form a lethal tight end duo and James Cook is coming off a breakout year at running back.

“The offense is gonna go through so many people this year, that it’s gonna help everybody out,” said Kincaid.

At this point in OTAs, the main focus is actually helping everybody out. Khalil Shakir is the only returning wide receiver who has ever caught a pass from Allen. He mentioned how he’s looking to become more of a vocal leader, but tries to lead by example.

OTAs continue through May 30, and pick back up the following week from June 3-4 and 6, before Mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.