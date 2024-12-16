Josh Allen bolsters MVP case against Lions

QB1 for the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, continues to ride his hot streak of out-of-this-world play, and did it in the national spotlight against what many would consider the hottest and best team in the NFL.

Despite the crazy stat line from Allen, the Bills quarterback downplayed his performance.

“Too many plays we left out there,” Allen said. “I know, to nitpick a game like that when you score 48, sounds kind of dumb, but, still feel like we left some out there.”

Allen passed for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 68 more rushing yards with two more rushing TDs, following up last week’s six-touchdown game.

In the last three weeks, Allen has been sacked zero times, hasn’t fumbled, hasn’t thrown an interception, while scoring 15 total touchdowns, and has had just one negative play – which was the kneel down to end Sunday’s game. Safe to say, Allen’s teammates are still in disbelief.

“He’s flipping the ball to guys, making plays with his feet, I’m yelling in my head to slide, but he’s running guys over. It’s so much fun to play with that dude. It’s really a privilege. I hope I get to play with him as long as I possibly can,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

“I’m his biggest fan. I told him that mid-game. I said, Josh, I’m your biggest fan, bro,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “I’m honored to be his left tackle. I’m honored to be the best for him.”

Part of what made Allen’s day so special was his ability to create outside of the pocket. Allen ran for nearly 70 yards, but was also a threat to throw the ball downfield when breaking contain. In the first half, Allen found Ty Johnson when escaping from pressure to convert on a third down and later in the second quarter, completed a 64-yard pass to Keon Coleman when scrambling to his right.

“We work on it, scramble drills got to be one of our best plays,” Allen said. “And our receivers know that. And they’re just finding ways to get open when the play breaks down a little bit and trying to extend plays when it’s not there. We’ve had some success on it.”

Allen is now tied with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 37 total touchdowns and has seven turnovers, the least out of that group. Jackson has eight turnovers and Burrow, 12.

With three weeks left to play in the regular season, Josh Allen is the odds-on favorite to win his first MVP.