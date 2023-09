ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills QB Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the eleventh time Allen has been named such since entering the league in 2018.

Allen's now earned the honor 11 times, surpassing Jim Kelly (10) for the most player of the week awards in team history. pic.twitter.com/bDWhDbRbfy — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2023

Allen threw for 274 yards, 3 TD, while not turning the ball over once in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Raiders.

He and the Bills visit the Commanders on Sunday in Week 3.