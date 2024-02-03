Josh Allen on beating Tom Brady at Pebble Beach: “It feels pretty good”

DEL MONTE, CA (WHEC) – For the third consecutive year, Bills QB Josh Allen took part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. But for the first time ever (on the course or football field), he beat former NFL QB Tom Brady.

Allen took some pride in it after the final round of the amateur portion on Friday.

“We got him today, so it feels pretty good.”



Rivalry never sleeps between @JoshAllenQB and @TomBrady 😂 pic.twitter.com/QoTgRIQ72P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2024

“It felt pretty good,” said Allen to Golf Channel on Friday. “I didn’t beat him in Football, we played that match a couple years ago. I didn’t get him then so we got him today.”

Allen and PGA Tour Pro Keith Mitchell finished a combined 14-under to finish tied for 6th in the field, powered by a round of 11-under on Friday which was tied for the lowest on the day. That skyrocketed them 45 spots on the leaderboard after sitting in the bottom half on Thursday.

Brady, alongside PGA Tour Pro Keegan Bradley, rounded out at 12-under, falling two spots down on the leaderboard from day 1.