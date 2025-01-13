Josh Allen passes Jim Kelly for most postseason passing scores

ORCHARD PARK, NY – Josh Allen is now the Buffalo Bills all-time leader in postseason passing touchdowns, passing Jim Kelly in Buffalo’s win over the Broncos.

“Ultimately it’s not the X’s and O’s, it’s the Jimmys and Joes and guys were ready to go,” Allen said after the win.

In the third quarter, the Bills went for it on fourth down, Allen bought time before slinging it from Denver’s 34-yard line to the back of the endzone where Ty Johnson scooped the ball before it could hit the ground and hauled in the receiving touchdown.

“Feel like they they played pretty good coverage on some of our underneath routes,” Allen said. “I just extended, Ty did what Ty does and, made a heck of a play for us.”

That score gave Allen his 22nd career postseason passing touchdown, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Allen added his 23rd later in the game with a 55-yard score to Curtis Samuel.

“Curtis did a great job of using his speed and getting yards after catch and making a play there for us,” Allen said.

Sunday’s performance was just another in a long history of stellar postseason outings from Allen despite never getting to the Super Bowl. The Bills signal caller completed 20-of-26 passes for 272 yards and two scores while adding 46 more yards on the ground.

Allen’s most productive postseason, so far, is still the 2021-2022 campaign where he tossed nine touchdowns on 77.4 completion percentage before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Coming into Sunday’s game, Allen’s passer rating of 100.0 was seventh best all-time in the NFL, he achieved a passer rating of 135.4 against Denver.

Allen has played in just 10 career playoff games compared to Kelly’s 17. On top of that, Allen has thrown just four interceptions in the postseason compared to Kelly’s 28. However, Kelly’s 3,863 yards remain as the Bills record for now, Allen is just under 1,000 yards away with 2,995. Allen also has five rushing touchdowns in the postseason and one receiving score.

For the time being, Allen also has the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in the postseason with 609, seven more than Ravens quarterback and Buffalo’s next foe, Lamar Jackson. Allen and Co. turn their heads to the Baltimore Ravens and the Divisional Round where the Bills will play host.

“We have a really, really good, Baltimore Ravens team coming here,” Allen said. They put the thumping on us earlier in the year. We know that, we understand that. So, again, it’s the most important game because it’s the next one.”