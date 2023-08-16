Josh Allen possible to play in Bills preseason game on Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills the visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday for their second pre-season game. It’ll come a week after they topped the Colts, 23-19. Backup QB’s Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley were the only ones under center, as the team opted to rest Josh Allen.

This Saturday, the franchise QB could see some time on the field, albeit brief. If the Bills decide to replicate last year’s blueprint, Allen would play in the 2nd game but sit out the final one of the preseason.

The lone series he played in last year’s preseason game against the Broncos resulted in a quick touchdown.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, doesn’t have plans to keep him benched the entire pre-season but it isn’t likely he’ll get much time at all.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey definitely wants to see the offense work as a unit since it’s the first time some of these players are on the field together. He does know his starting quarterback may want a shot to get comfortable with the new guys as well.

“Obviously we want to try and get into a rhythm as an offense whether he [Josh Allen] is in or anybody else but obviously especially when he’s in so that’s going to be the big focus, just making sure we’re operating the offense in an effective way and moving the ball,” Dorsey said.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh kick off on Saturday at 6:30pm.