Josh Allen ranks No. 8 in list of top 100 NFL players

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills all-star quarterback Josh Allen ranked No. 8 on a list of top 100 players in the NFL based on votes from the players themselves.

The 2023 list marks Allen’s highest ranking in his career after appearing on each of the last three lists. The list comes before of the Bills first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

You can see the full list here. Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked No. 1.