Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs to play in Buffalo Bills preseason game vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK. N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and other starters will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saturday’s game is the second preseason contest for the Bills, who rested Allen and Diggs in game one. This time around, McDermott wants the starters to work on a few things, and said they will play for a quarter and a half. For Allen, that’s more than the single offensive series he played last preseason.

McDermott was clear that the decision is best for the team, even if some of Bills Mafia is concerned due to risk of injury.

“It’s what we feel like is the right thing for the team this year in where we’re at,” said McDermott. “You look at the military and what they do. They don’t just throw the guys out there.”

McDermott explained how football and the military aren’t on the same level, but both require athleticism to a high degree, which was the driving force in his decision.

The Bills and Steelers kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Pittsburgh.