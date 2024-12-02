Josh Allen surpasses Jim Kelly for most total touchdowns in Bills history

The Buffalo Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their fifth-straight AFC East Championship, but what could be more impressive was Josh Allen’s ridiculous stat line.

The Bills quarterback was credited for two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the win, putting his total touchdown count up to 27 on the year. Allen also surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback and Bills legend Jim Kelly for the most total touchdowns in franchise history, Kelly finished his career with 245 total scores.

Of Kelly’s 245 touchdowns, 237 were through the air. Allen has thrown 187 passing touchdowns in comparison. Kelly played in 160 career games, and Allen just wrapped up his 106th. Kelly, of course, leads in the most impressive stat, however, four-straight Super Bowl appearances, compared to Allen’s zero.

Allen’s first touchdown of the day came late in the first half on 3rd & Goal when he found wide receiver Mack Hollins near the pylon for a seven-yard passing touchdown.

Then later in the third quarter, Allen threw a quick route to wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper was engaged immediately and instead of going down, flipped the ball back to Allen, who raced past the defense and dove for the pylon. Allen is credited with a passing touchdown and receiving touchdown on the play. You can watch that play, here.

“It’s got to be up there,” Allen said. “I wish [Cooper] got credited for something there, an assist or a passing touchdown. But, I kind of threw a bad ball. So I was just chasing it and he made a heck of a catch…we made eye contact and he just pitched it and I had to go make a play. It was dope.”

“I was wondering what he was doing over there,” Cooper said. “That usually doesn’t happen. I figured he was over there because he wanted the ball, so I gave it to him.”

Allen added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter from eight yards out, giving the Bills the 35-10 lead.

Allen did not turn the ball over in Sunday’s game and has just five interceptions through 12 games.

“Just trying to make good decisions with the football,” Allen said. “But our playmakers make plays. I feel like we’ve been doing a good job of that.”

With the win, the Bills clinched the AFC East title.

“There’s really no repercussions for what we’re doing, but at the same time, we’re chasing the one seed. We understand that. We know that,” Allen said. “And we got to keep getting better each and every week. So, but it’s it’s going to be fun. I mean, to go out there and play free and play relax and play loose. I think that’s that could be a dangerous team.”

Allen’s 27 total touchdowns are fourth-best in the NFL behind Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. Allen and Lamar are tied with seven turnovers while Mayfield has 12 and Burrow has eight.

The Bills and Allen take their seven-game winning streak in Detroit next Sunday against the top seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions.