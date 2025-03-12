Josh Allen talks record-breaking deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have not wasted much time this offseason in signing key players to contract extensions and new players to deals to try and bolster the roster. That starts and ends with Josh Allen.

On Sunday, Allen and the Bills agreed on a six-year extension worth $330 million, with a record $250 in guaranteed money. It comes after the quarterback won his first ever NFL MVP award.

But even though it’s a hefty deal, Allen left some on the table (believe it or not).

“It didn’t seem like from my perspective I was taking a whole lot less,” said Allen. “It’s weird to say this but what’s five (million) more going to do for my life that I can’t already to right now… I live a pretty good life, got a house, got a car. We’re good.”

Allen, who was drafted by the Bills in 2018, has had a quick ascent to the top. He’s closing in on 200 career passing touchdowns and is arguably the best duel-threat QB in the league. And bringing a Super Bowl to Buffalo is priority number one on his list.

“The people are great and the food’s just as great so those are two big factors for me,” said Allen. “I just think it’s home for me.”