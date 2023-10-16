Ken Dorsey on mixing up play calling more: “it’s definitely something we’ll look at”

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – For the second week in a row, the Bills struggled in the 1st half of the game. Buffalo went all seven possessions without a score a week after punting on their first four drives against the Jaguars.

Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey said he thought there were some promising moments in the 1st half but that the offense couldn’t sustain them.

On Monday, he was asked about calling a more unpredictable game to a defense.

“It’s definitely something we’ll look at and make sure that we’re keeping a defense of off balance by, you know, things that that that we’re doing. At the same time, you know, you you want to make sure you’re doing stuff that you guys can go out and execute and against a bunch of different looks that you’re going to see. So I think there’s there’s definitely a balance there of, you know, having having your core, but at the same time having having some different wrinkles to keep a defense off balance, yes.”