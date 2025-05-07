Knighthawks end season with optimism despite early playoff exit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Knighthawks wrapped up their season with optimism despite an early playoff exit for the third consecutive year.

“Obviously, would like to get that playoff win and get deep in the playoffs. But I think overall, it was a good season for us as a group,” forward Thomas McConvey said.

The Knighthawks improved from an eight-seed in 2024 to a five-seed in 2025. This year’s team also boasted a six-game winning streak.

“We were there, we were playing some great lacrosse towards the end of the season. You saw it individually too, guys take some big steps in their own individual play,” captain Dan Coates said.

The team’s younger core, including Thomas McConvey, Jake Piseno, and Taylor Jensen, showed significant growth. Many of these players have two years of experience or fewer.

“We’re not those first-year players anymore so we got to act like veterans. And we gotta gain that trust in our teammates and our coaches,” defenseman Jake Piseno said.

Coates emphasized the importance of the offseason for further development. “This is a huge opportunity these next few months. This isn’t just, we’re sitting back and golfing all summer. This is the time that we put in the work,” he said.

“When I go out there and play lacrosse, I try and go out there and have the most fun I can and more fun than anybody else on the floor and getting to the playoffs is fun, right? And I want to keep having fun, keep going through my process and keep playing. You know hopefully to the end next year,” transition player Taylor Jensen said.

