Kulich credits overall growth of his game to strong season

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Amerks were expected to make the playoffs this year but they could be in an even better position that originally anticipated. Rochester’s 81 points are one short of the Syracuse Crunch for the North Division lead. That’s due largely to Rochester’s six game winning streak, part of a sixteen game stretch in which they’ve won twelve.

Second year Forward Jiri Kulich has heavily contributed. During Rochester’s six game winning streak, he has talied five points (3G+2A). His 22 goals on the year lead the team.

Kulich, who turns 20 on Sunday, has seen improvements in his sophomore season, already having surpassed has point total from a year ago.

“I played a lot just O{ffensive} zone and that was it,” Kulich said after practice on Wednesday. “Now I know I have to be more of a leader and play everything in the D{efensive} zone too so I think I improved my D-zone stuff too and my physical. It feels nice this year.”