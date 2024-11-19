Legendary St. John Fisher football coach retires

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – St. John Fisher head coach Paul Vosburgh announced his retirement on Tuesday after 34 seasons with the Cardinals.

Vosburgh compiled a 181-155 record as head coach and a 192-173-1 record overall. He is the winningest head coach in program history and led the Cardinals to six Empire 8 championships. In 2006, St. John Fisher football went 12-2 under Vosburgh’s leadership, and advanced to the national semifinals.

“I am most proud of our players and the great people they have turned out to be,” Vosburgh said in a statement.

Vosburgh retires as a two-time Empire 8 Coach of the Year and 2006 National Coach of the Year (D III) award winner.