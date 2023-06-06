Leonard Floyd coming to Buffalo in hopes of winning a Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Monday the Buffalo Bills announced its signing of defensive end Leonard Floyd. Floyd’s main reason for signing with the Bills is because he wants to win a Super Bowl and he thinks being in Buffalo is the best way to do that.

Floyd participated in his first practice with Buffalo on Tuesday at their third and final week of OTAs of the offseason. Floyd worked closely with Brandon Beane and the rest of the Buffalo Bills management and coaching staff to have a smooth yet quick transition across the country. A familiar face can be helpful and in this case is Von Miller; Floyd’s old teammate from the Los Angeles Rams.

Leonard talked about his teammate and how Miller told him to come play in Buffalo and, “I made it happen,” Floyd said.

When asked other reasons for signing with the Bills, Floyd had one major answer. He wants to win. Not just win throughout the season but win a Super Bowl. He feels as if Buffalo is the team to play for and even went far enough to say it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up and he, “has to seize this moment.” Floyd talked about his love for the game and he already feels as if the new environment from his teammates and coaches is like no other and it’s where he may play some of his best football.

Leonard Floyd’s position on the field is to tackle quarterbacks. He has spent the last several years trying to tackle Josh Allen. Floyd said, “I hated playing against him,” because of how skilled Allen is as QB. Floyd is now teammates with him and he believes it’s invaluable to be a teammate to a quarterback like Josh Allen. Allen shared a couple weeks ago that he has one major goal, and that is to bring a Super Bowl win to Buffalo as well.

Floyd was with the Rams since 2020 and won a Super Bowl with them in 2022. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Bills picking him up was a very quiet move that shocked the fan base and the internet right away.

Floyd’s first practice was Tuesday so the team will be implementing him more into their defense over the next couple weeks and at Training Camp coming up here at St. John Fisher College.