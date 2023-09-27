Leonard Floyd delivering defense for Bills so far

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Edge Rusher Leonard Floyd has been everything the Bills could’ve hoped for so far. He was signed to the training camp roster on June 6 before making the team and has since been a force. Floyd, 31, has registered 3.5 sacks in his first three games with Buffalo.

This comes after two years in which he wracked up 29 total sacks with the Los Angeles Rams.

“He likes to play football and you know, I think just adding him was a good pick up,” Head coach Sean McDermott said. And you know, he’s athletic and and he’s very serious about about his craft. And you see that as you watch him. He doesn’t say much, but in his day to day interaction with with his teammates and his approach in meetings.”