Levi returns to ice in Amerks loss to Crunch

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Amerks/Sabres goalie, Devon Levi returned to the AHL ice for Rochester on Wednesday night in their 2-1 loss to the Syracuse Crunch.

Devon Levi was back in net for the @AmerksHockey tonight. 🥅



In his 2nd game at Blue Cross Arena, he allowed 2 goals and made 16 saves.



Final: 2-1 Syracuse



“He was rock solid,” said head coach Seth Appert after the game. “Looked in control, looked calm.”

Levi, 22, was optioned to Rochester on Sunday as part of a corresponding move by the Sabres to elevate fellow goalie Eric Comrie.

He stopped sixteen of the eighteen shots that came his way.

Of course, the Sabres hope they can develop Levi into the goalie of the future, but he’s taking his time in Rochester in stride.

“It’s a great opportunity to kind of get more practice time, to work on my game a little bit more without the big lights,” said Levi.

Postgame, Levi also mentioned how playing goalie in the AHL is a lot different than up with the big boys in the NHL.

“In the NHL it’s a little more predictable because guys are gonna make the right play,” said Levi. “Here you have some lesser opportunities that you might not expect, be a scoring chance.”

The Amerks are off Thursday and will play at Laval on Friday.