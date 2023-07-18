Linus Weissbach extended for another year

BUFFALO, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Sabres are putting pen to paper with one of their players today. Linus Weissbach is sticking around for another year. The two-way deal comes a month and a half he after finished his 2nd AHL season with career highs in every offensive category.

The Sweden native was top five on the team in goals (20), points (47), and assists (27). His four game-winning goals were the most.

Weissbach was taken in the 7th round by Buffalo in 2017 and made his AHL debut two years ago.