LIVE UPDATE: Buffalo Bills lead New York Jets 20-17 at halftime

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills re-took the lead heading into the halftime break.

Bills rookie running back Ray Davis led the rushing attack to give before the first touchdown of the game. The Kentucky product had seven carries for 52 yards, setting up Josh Allen for his 56th rushing TD of his career.

The Jets responded as Garrett Wilson had a touchdown grab to take the lead.

However, the second half belonged to Buffalo. Allen found Mack Hollins and Dawson Knox for two separate touchdown passes, putting Buffalo up by 10.

With eight seconds left in the half, that BAD MAN Aaron Rodgers launched a “Hail Mary” and Allen Lazard came down with it for the score before the half, pulling the Jets to within three.

The Bills receive the kickoff to start the second half.