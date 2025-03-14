Local college athletes ready to win at “home” D-III Track & Field Championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Friday and Saturday, over 250 Division-III colleges will compete in the Indoor Track & Field Championships at Nazareth University.

“Being in your hometown is awesome. Family’s going to be able to make it. Teammates are going to be right down the road so I know they’ll be there to support us,” said St. John Fisher sophomore Manny Sepulveda.

Sepulveda is originally from East Rochester and isn’t alone in getting to compete at home. SUNY Geneseo sophomore Jillian Ambler is from Pittsford and grew up competing in track & field events at Nazareth.

But Ambler knows there will be multiple local college claiming this as a “home” meet.

“I think it’s funny because yes this is home to us, but it’s also home to them, so whose home is it really,” said Ambler.

“I like being on the best team in Rochester,” said junior Jacob Miller, from Brockport.

While the Geneseo team is confident, the Cardinals also want to win in their rival’s home gym.

“Being able to celebrate with the local population at such a huge event, so it brings everybody together in the community too,” said St. John Fisher senior Ciarra Franz.

Events will go on all day from Friday through Saturday and tickets are $15, $13 for students and seniors.