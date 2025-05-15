Local golf courses prepared for D-III men’s golf tournament in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The best Division III golfers in the country are set to tee it up at Midvale Country Club starting Tuesday for the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship.

St. John Fisher University is hosting the tournament for the second time and hundreds of top college golfers will experience everything the Rochester area has to offer.

“They’ll all be out here in their team uniforms, all their school flags will be around the putting green. It’s a different look than coming out and watching the PGA Championship,” said Mike Kiel, the head golf professional at Midvale Country Club in Penfield.

Kiel says Midvale forces golfers to hit fairways and greens in regulation but if you’re not used to Northeast golf, the rough will be the biggest challenge.

Mat Mlodzinski previews the 2025 D-III men's golf tournament taking place in Rochester.

“We’re pretty much gonna try to keep the rough at two and a half inches to start the week and then it’s gonna grow from there, so I think some of the schools from down south will really struggle with the rough up here,” Kiel said.

Over 200 golfers will take on the challenges at Midvale Country Club, but this is not the only course they will have to put up with over the four days of competition. For the first two days, Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor will co-host with Midvale. This is their first time taking part in the D-III Tournament and they’re excited to showcase their own challenges along tournament week.

“Our fairways are pretty generous, but if you get off line here at Cobblestone you can definitely pay a penalty for it,” said Neil Reidy, the head golf pro at Cobblestone. “Fescue area is where we get challenge, when you get off the fairway too far. And our greens. Our greens really defend the golf course.”

Like Midvale, it’s a course with thick rough that can help determine great golfers from champion golfers.

“That’s gonna be a challenge for players who aren’t used to that. But a lot of these kids are really good and they’ll adjust to it pretty quickly,” Reidy said.

As both courses set up to try and challenge some of the best college golfers in the country, they’re also just excited to showcase what Rochester golf has to offer.

“I played in a national championship as a college golfer so I know how excited I was to be there. I’m excited to host the kids, give them a really really tremendous experience they can remember for a lifetime,” Reidy said.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere to be around. It’s fun talking to the coaches, the players, they’re appreciative of being here. It’s just a fun week all in all,” Kiel said.

“Who knows how many more events they’ll play in after this at this level, so for a lot of them this might be the biggest event they play in for the rest of their golfing careers,” Reidy said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI