Local women’s hockey players aim to make U.S. National Team for World Championship in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What Rochester makes, the world takes. On the US Women’s Hockey National Team, they’re looking at taking two local players.

“I’m in the player pool. This next few months are kind of just games here and there against Canada so the rosters can change. It’s not set in stone,” said Natalie Buchbinder.

Fairport’s Buchbinder and Bishop Kearney’s Haley Winn both played for Team USA this month during the Rivalry Series. Rosters will fluctuate as the team will play Canada five more times over the next four months. But as competition flows, a hometown connection stays strong.

“I think there will always be a little connection there. It’s not everyday when someone from Rochester gets an opportunity like that and gets to represent their country on the big stage.”

Buchbinder and Winn both hope to make the final roster and represent team USA in the World’s Championship next April. Being from Western New York, you could argue that gives them an extra edge on the competition.

“A lot of heart, I would say, Rochester, Buffalo, Western New Yorkers, that’s kind of an identity we have and I like to portray as well, on the ice, off the ice, whatever I do,” said Buchbinder.

The next time Buchbinder and Winn might be in action is December 14 against the Canadian team as they push toward making the final cut.