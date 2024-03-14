Mack Attack: WR Mack Hollins excited to be a Bill

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills might be in a tough position when it comes to the salary cap, but they may have found a sleeper pick up in wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Hollins, who has over 1,600 receiving yards, will be on his fourth team in four years. But just in 2022, he had a career best 690 receiving yards with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s hoping to get back to that form.

“As an offensive player, I look into offense and I see a quarterback that knows how to sling the rock,” said Hollins.

Of course, if Hollins makes the team, he will look to benefit from having Josh Allen as his quarterback. But that isn’t the only reason he chose Buffalo.

“Coming back here I’m really excited to have the fanbase that is so excited about the team,” said Hollins. “Even today somebody stopped me to get a picture just because they saw I was with somebody who was with the Bills.”

No doubt Bills Mafia can have that effect on players. Mack Hollins hasn’t even been in Western New York for a week and he’s already fitting in.