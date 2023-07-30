Marshall Meisel outlasts Anthony Delisanti for 82nd Monroe Invitational

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – It was a rainy final round for the Monroe Invitational, but no one had a brighter smiler than Marshall Meisel.

The Wake Forest product chipped in – on the sixth playoff hole – to claim the tournament.

Meisel and Anthony Delisanti finished their rounds tied at 9-under par. They battled through the first five playoff holes, until an incredible shot out of the rough by Meisel went in for birdie, and ultimately won him the tournament.