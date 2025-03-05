Maurice Jackson talks about being terminated as Aquinas football head coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In a surprising decision, Maurice Jackson was terminated as the head football coach of the Aquinas Lil Irish on Monday. Jackson chose to be fired rather than resign or part ways mutually, saying, “I elected to be fired because questions have to be answered.”

This decision comes on the heels of a successful season, with the team winning their first Sectionals championship since 2018.

News10NBC reached out to Aquinas Institute, which stated, “This decision was made after careful consideration and in alignment with the best interests of our institution, its mission, and our students.”

Jackson believes race played a role in his termination, mentioning that he raised concerns with HR about racial issues affecting the team.

“Those were instances that had to do with race that were not handled that affected the football team,” Jackson said.

While Aquinas has not provided further comments, Jackson mentioned he was informed about concerns from players and parents regarding the program’s direction.

“I didn’t create any issues, there’s nothing anybody can say that I did wrong that hurt the program,” said Jackson.

As the Lil Irish search for a new head coach, Jackson remains uncertain about returning to coaching. However, he remains proud of his contributions.

“I know that I made a good mark on the football program,” said Jackson.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*