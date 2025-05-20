MCC softball goes dancing, readies for NJCAA World Series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe Community College (MCC) Tribunes softball team is heading to the NJCAA Division III World Series after securing the North B District Championship last week. The team is now just four wins away from a national championship.

Sophomore pitcher Amanda Linnenbrink played a crucial role in the Tribunes’ success, pitching 14 innings and allowing just one earned run in a 2-0 series sweep over Onondaga last week. “It’s definitely a lot. I was pretty tired at that point. I’ve been pitching most of the games this season, so I really wanted to get it done in two instead of three,” Linnenbrink said.

Head Coach Eric Binn praised the team’s three sophomore stars, saying, “I mean, if we didn’t have them, we probably wouldn’t be in the position we’re in.”

Nikki Namisniak leads MCC with a .505 batting average, while Brooklyn Downey’s 25 walks have been instrumental as the second-year players shine for the Tribunes. Namasniak emphasized the importance of teamwork, saying, “Just get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where we could help each other out and support each other so we could have a successful season moving forward.”

Downey added, “This year we kept energy throughout the whole entire thing. We supported each other, even in the hard parts.”

Coach Binn reflected on the team’s journey, stating, “We’ve been preaching it since September when we started, we told them we had the opportunity. You know, a lot of them don’t really believe us, but, we did it.”

The excitement culminated during Monday’s selection show when the Tribunes were announced as the sixth seed. “I never thought I was going to be going to a national tournament so then when we got called at number six-seed, it is just awesome,” Downey said.

The Tribunes, including Amanda, Brooklyn, and Nikki, are set to face Patrick & Henry on Wednesday. Namisniak expressed her gratitude for the friendships formed at MCC, saying, “I’ve made some of my best friends, coming to MCC and playing here.”

Downey shared her determination to keep the journey going, stating, “I just want to keep going as far as we possibly can to keep this going, because I’m not going to be playing any more after this.”

Linnenbrink added, “Spend some more time with my teammates and everything, a win would be great, but we’ll see when we get there.”

MCC won the NJCAA, DIII National Championship three times from 2006 to 2008.

