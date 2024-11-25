MCC women’s basketball handles Mohawk Valley entering Thanksgiving break

The Tribunes are back to .500 on the season, beating Mohawk Valley 88-69 on Sunday.

“Great win going into the break, we played, I think, six games in the last 8 or 9 days. So, we were fatigued and Mohawk is a good team, ” said MCC head coach Santino Cinotti. “So a great win. We stayed focused and disciplined. Were able to have a total team effort and pull it out there in the fourth quarter.”

Monroe held a six-point lead at halftime, 45-39, and outscored Mohawk Valley in a low-scoring third period, 15-11, to hold a 10-point edge heading into the final frame.

There, MCC outscored MHCC 28-19, pulling away for the 88-69 win.

The Tribunes has six players in double-digits and had a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio in the win.

Serenity Henderson led the team in scoring with 21 points.

“I took my threes. Honestly, I’ve been struggling with that for the past two games,” Henderson said when asked what worked for her in the win. “I’ve been working on that and making sure, I’m going to hit them because we did need that tonight and I’m glad I was able to make them.”

MCC is back in action on the road on December 3rd at Cayuga Community College before returning home for the Monroe CC Christmas Classic on December 7th.