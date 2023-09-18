McDermott confident Bills on path to finding team identity

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – It’s typical that there’s overreaction early in an NFL season while teams try to find identities. Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes the team could be on the right path to finding theirs after Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

“Maybe it’s three, four or five, maybe sometimes even six weeks just to get a feel for who you are,” McDermott said. “This team this year with the personnel we have this year and yesterday I think was was a step in the right direction. You’ve got the line of scrimmage complementing both run in the past game and taking the ball away on defense. It’s some of what we want to become we’re not there yet.”

The Bills visit the Commanders on Sunday in Week 3.