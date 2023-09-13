McDermott senses urgency for Allen to cut down on turnovers

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Turnovers were a concern for the Bills in Week 1’s loss to the New York Jets.

Josh Allen threw three interceptions into the hands of Jordan Whitehead and fumbled the ball deep Buffalo territory. It marked the third time Allen threw three picks in a game.

Last year, Allen threw fourteen interceptions, the second most of his career. Him protecting the ball and making smart decisions with it are conversations he continues to have with Head coach Sean McDermott.

"At the end of the day, he's got to do it cause I'm not out there running the ball or throwing the ball."



Sean McDermott on conversations he has continued to have with Josh Allen about making smart decisions with the ball.#BillsMafia | 📽️: @_jacosta pic.twitter.com/Fx5nIN9aSU — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) September 13, 2023

“At the end of the day, he has got to do it because I’m not out there running the ball or throwing the ball in this case. And I know the two plays you’re referring to and then a couple others that he had a chance, he should have gone out of bounds. And again, it gets back to as Josh and I’ve discussed, being a great decision maker. That not only means where you throw the ball, but also what you do when the ball’s in your hands. Just overall and living to play another down, whether it’s with the ball in your hand running it or or throwing it. So it’s just been a great decision maker and I know he has that ability. I’ve seen him do it.”

The Bills play their home opener on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1pm.