McDermott sheds light on Diggs’ Tuesday absence

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – A day not practicing with the Bills in their first mandatory minicamp session, wide receiver Stefon Diggs practiced with the team on Wednesday.

The day prior, Diggs reportedly came to the team’s facility, met with his coaches, took his physical, then left. At the time, Head Coach Sean McDermott said Diggs’ absence was “very concerning,” which created headlines across the NFL world. Fast forward 24 hours, he wanted to provide clarity.

“Stef did everything he was asked to do,” McDermott said after Tuesday’s practice. “He was here Monday and executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday for meetings, at which time we had a good conversation, great communication.”

McDermott added the star WR “was excused,” feeling that “a break and some space” were necessary. He wouldn’t delve into why or what issues may exist between Diggs and the team.

Diggs took part in drills during Wednesday portion open to the media.

Thursday’s final minicamp has been called off, allowing the team to finish minicamp early before training camp begins. Buffalo returns to St. John Fisher University for the second straight year for camp. The dates and times will announced in the coming weeks.