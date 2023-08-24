McDermott: “starters will play” Saturday in preseason finale

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Josh Allen along with the other starters will play in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Bears.

Coach McDermott: Josh Allen and the starters will play in Saturday’s preseason game.#BUFvsCHI | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vgVu0zQY4c — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 24, 2023

“I feel like it’s best for the team right now,” McDermott said. “Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is. And so they’re going to play this week and I feel like it’s best for for where we’re at right now.”

Allen played sixteen snaps in Buffalo’s loss to the Steelers last week, completing seven of ten passes for 64 yards.