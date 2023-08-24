McDermott: “starters will play” Saturday in preseason finale
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Josh Allen along with the other starters will play in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Bears.
“I feel like it’s best for the team right now,” McDermott said. “Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is. And so they’re going to play this week and I feel like it’s best for for where we’re at right now.”
Allen played sixteen snaps in Buffalo’s loss to the Steelers last week, completing seven of ten passes for 64 yards.