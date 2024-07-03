Medina native wins Women’s Amateur Championship

MEDINA, N.Y. (WHEC) – Melanie Green golfed in her first tournament when she was 13 years old. Less than ten years later, the Medina native is the latest Women’s Amateur Championship winner.

She’s the first American to win since 1996, an extraordinary accomplishment.

Green said she grew up golfing with her father and the rest is history.

“Just kind of played whenever my dad went out, a few times of week,” said Green.

Green started to take things seriously and had a PGA pro to help her with her game.

“Eventually he convinced me to start playing tournaments. I played my first tournament when I was 13,” said Green.

Green’s skill landed her at the University of South Florida where she graduated in 2024. She won her conference’s player of the year award and had nine top 10s on the season.

Talk about capping off an incredible college career with another memorable win.