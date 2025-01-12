Meet the Rochester Kingz, the 585’s TBL affiliate

The Rochester Kingz enter their second year of existence and first year in the TBL (The Basketball League) this March as local talent hopes to keep climbing the ranks of professional basketball.

The Kingz home opener is March 7th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. The team plays its home games at Monroe High School. Kids under 10 get in for free.

Back in 2023, Knowledge Allah, a local entrepreneur, set foot to bring pro hoops back to Rochester.

“I wanted my players to have a legitimate opportunity to take their talents to the next level,” Allah said.

In their first year, the Kingz played in the American Basketball Association, but after a desire for a higher level of play, they moved the team up to the TVL.

“Extremely high level of basketball,” said guard Devonn Gavin. “It’s nonstop. It’s competitive.”

In fact, the King showcase a wealth of high level local talent themselves.

“Growing up here, born and raised,” said guard Chuka Ikpeze. “I had to work for everything that I had. I wasn’t really ever recruited going into high school.”

A common theme for the team. A group of players who, for one reason or the other, didn’t get to the league but have played lots of pro ball.

“You can look at some of these players. This could possibly be their second or third chance,” said head coach Anthony Flowers. “maybe injury, maybe other situations in their life and the TBL is giving them a chance, giving their dream with another shot.”

And every player in the gym knows that won’t be easy. But there actually has been several NBA players to get their start in the basketball league including Golden State Warriors guard Lindy Water III.

“The higher the level, the better it is,” said guard De’Ovian Peterson. “I love competition. I want to make sure I play my best and I get exposure.”

“This season, I do want to see myself get a little bit better, I know I can polish up on some things, and if I do those things,” Ikpeze said. “There’s no excuse for me to make it to the next level, which is my end goal.”

Whether those dreams actually end up in the NBA, overseas or right back here, the Kings have a unique opportunity of playing pro hoops in front of friends and family while representing their city.

“I’m doing this for my daughter,” Gavin said. “When she wants me to go play basketball and I hear her in the stands trying to cheer for me and stuff, it’s a big-time feeling.”