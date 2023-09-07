Micah Hyde limited in Wednesday’s practice due to back

Bills Safety Micah Hyde was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a back injury. He didn’t partake in team drills and only was involved in some during the media viewing portion of practice. The rest of the time, he worked with the training staff off to the side.

It came shortly after head coach Sean McDermott said Hyde wouldn’t practice at all Wednesday.

Hyde, 32, hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s regular season opener against the Jets.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time right now,” McDermott said.