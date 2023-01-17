Mitch Morse On Sticking Up For Allen In Spat: “That’s Your Quarterback”

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – During Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game between the Bills and Dolphins that Buffalo won, the two teams saw tempers flares. Josh Allen and Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins butted heads and began shoving midway through the 2nd quarter following an interception.

Bills Center Mitch Morse, who was nearby, immediately rushed to Allen’s defense and inserted himself into the spat. He and Wilkens were both penalized with unnecessary roughness after the play.

Following the game, Morse said that he had never been that fired up defending Allen.

“In the moment, you kind of lose consciousness for a little bit,” he said. “I mean, that’s your guy; that’s your quarterback. You just want to be there for him.”

Morse also mentioned that there isn’t any animosity between him and the Miami defensive lineman. Instead, he chalked it up to two guys being competitive.

“We talked afterwards,” Morse added. “I have a lot of respect for the way he plays. He’s a competitive guy. You know, tempers flare in this game.”

The Bills turn their attention to the Bengals, who they host on Sunday at 3pm in the AFC Divisional Round.