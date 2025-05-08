Movies, Golf, Hockey: The Amerks wait patiently for North Division Finals to Begin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans are gearing up for their North Division final matchup against the Laval Rocket. News10NBC’s Ian Mills reported from the Blue Cross Arena on how the team is preparing during their 13-day break.

Head Coach Michael Leone shared his enthusiasm for watching the NHL playoffs. “I just love it, I think it’s the best,” Leone said.

Goalie Devon Levi said, “We’re going to see The Accountant 2 tomorrow. So I’m watching the first one today so I could go to the movie night tomorrow.”

Not everyone received the invite, though. “Oh, I never heard about it,” center Jiri Kulich joked.

Some players are taking advantage of the break to enjoy outdoor activities. “Play some golf maybe,” Isak Rosen said.

Others are spending time with family. “I have a wife and baby here, so it’s easier for me than a lot of guys. They go home and play video games and talk about hockey or watch hockey all day,” Kale Clague said.

Kulich added, “No, no video games anymore.”

Whatever each Amerk is doing, or not doing, during this break, they’re trying to find a balance of rest and focus.

Kulich emphasized the importance of focusing on the upcoming series against Laval. “No one cares about the first series, that’s in the past. And now we have to focus on Laval. Can’t wait,” Kulich said.

It almost can’t come fast enough. Because when that puck finally does drop on May 14th,

Captain Mason Jobst expressed confidence in the team’s readiness. “I feel like after that first period of game one, you’re back in the flow of things,” Jobst said.

Those Americans are going to be thinking a lot more about what they’ve done on the ice. Not just for the last two weeks, but for the last nine months.

Leone said, “I think it’s how you handle it and how you approach it with the team. We haven’t talked about it one bit like it would. It’s never discussed. It’s it is what it is. You just got to go out there and play. You got practice time to get better.”

Game one against Laval is scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, in Rochester. For the rest of the North Division Finals series schedule, go here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI