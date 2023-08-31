Nathan Carter uses football to glorify God

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – When Bishop Kearney product Nathan Carter committed to play football at UConn, he didn’t know COVID would cancel the 2020 season. He also didn’t plan on having his 2022 season cut short by a shoulder injury. But he didn’t miss a beat, and kept God at the center of it all.

“My faith’s a big testament to that. It gave me hope. No matter what the trials, and the tribulations, and the suffering that I went through, through those years I was at UConn, and even especially missing out on the rest of the season, I had hope knowing that there was better coming,” said Carter.

Carter believes God was calling him out of Storrs, Connecticut, and on to East Lansing, Michigan. He’s using his platform as a Division One running back at a Big Ten school, to spread the good news of Jesus.

“I can use this game to push my faith and to be able to enlarge His kingdom, whether that’s speaking to teammates who may need Jesus, who may need that hope and that love that they’ve been longing for. Whether it’s for a community like Michigan State who went through a shooting and are trying to figure out how do I come back from this, where do I look to in the midst of this trauma,” said Carter.

It’s a powerful way of life, especially for someone who grew up hundreds of miles from the Michigan State campus. But Carter is all about bringing people together, and sharing his testimony.

“I’m not ashamed to talk about my faith because I know how much God has done for my life,” said Carter. I know that God has changed my life, and the things that God has done for my life, I know that he can change anybody’s life.”

Carter may play football at Spartan Stadium, which holds 75,000 people on any given Saturday. But he’s more concerned with making Heaven crowded.