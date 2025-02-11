Nationally ranked Knights: Geneseo Hockey boasts second-highest offense in DIII

To be ranked in the top five of the nation, you have to be good at a lot of things–2.4 goals allowed per game, a top-20 penalty kill percentage, and the fourth-best scoring margin in the country, all stats the Geneseo Knights boast.

“They’ve done a good job of dialing in what we’re teaching,” said head coach Chris Schultz.

But at the top of a very impressive resume for Schultz’s team is the second highest scoring offense in Division three, with 4.76 goals per game.

“I think we’re just doing a good job of getting pucks in the net,” Schultz said. “Playing a grittier style of game, a smarter offensive game.”

And his units are scoring three lines deep. Nine knights boasting at least 15 points this season including defenseman and captain Tommy Winn.

“It’s big for a team to make sure that we’re not bringing individualism into it, just making sure we’re all playing together,” Winn said. “And if we if we play the right way, the points are going to come.”

The wins coming along with it–an 18-2-1 record and on the other end of them this weekend is 17-2-2 Utica.

“Playing this kind of caliber opponent this time of year it’s going to dial us in for playoffs,” Schultz said.

And it’s not just their records that mirror one another.

“We’re really no different,” Schultz said. “I think the only edge they have on us right now is the fact that they’re a little bit bigger and stronger. We’re going to play our game. We’re going to play with a lot of heart and a lot of grit and a lot of passion, and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

So an opportunity to see how one of the best teams in the country stacks up with one of their biggest threats to their ultimate goal.

“Making it to that national championship my freshman year is something I definitely want to do again here as a senior,” Winn said. “And hopefully we can win at this time.

The Knights will be on the road on Friday and back home on Saturday before taking on the postseason in two weeks.